Elmwood Park Zoo Receives $1 Million Donation from the Genuardi Family Foundation

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2021 -- Elmwood Park Zoo is excited to announce it has received a $1 million donation from the Genuardi Family Foundation. The gift is in support of the zoo's efforts to expand its development across the Stony Creek and is one of the largest in the zoo's 97-year history.



Elmwood Park Zoo's future expansion relies on being able to access the more than 20 acres of land that run adjacent to the zoo's current footprint. The Genuardi Family Foundation's gift will fund the construction of a 100 ft long vehicle and pedestrian bridge that spans the creek. The bridge is the crucial first step in allowing the zoo to develop the land for future animal enclosures, guest amenities and more.



The Genuardi Family Foundation was established in 2001 by nine cousins of the third generation of the Genuardi family of Norristown as a means of giving back to the communities that supported their supermarket business. For over two decades, the Genuardi Family Foundation has helped fund a number of Elmwood Park Zoo's initiatives, including its extensive animal husbandry programs, as well as its education programs for low income and special needs groups. "Our Board is pleased to support Elmwood Park Zoo at a crucial moment in its expansion," said Beth Genuardi Borrelli, President of the Genuardi Family Foundation. "Families all over our region will continue to benefit immensely from the Zoo's commitment to improving its exhibits and facilities, ensuring wonderful memories for future generations."



"We are deeply thankful for the Genuardi Family Foundation's tremendous generosity," said Al Zone, Elmwood Park Zoo's Executive Director and CEO. "Their support will get the ball rolling on the bridge across Stony Creek as well as our exciting plans for the future."



"The gift from The Genuardi Family Foundation gets us one step closer to a whole new era for the zoo," said Jennifer Conti, Elmwood Park Zoo's Director of Development. "It opens up our ability to enhance our existing facility and create new and exciting adventures for our guests to enjoy."



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



