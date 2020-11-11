Elmwood Park Zoo Returns with Its Annual Wild Lights Event

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- As the holiday season approaches, Elmwood Park Zoo is proud to announce that it will be continuing its family-favorite seasonal tradition — Wild Lights! Each year, the Wild Lights event brings tons of holiday magic and fun to children and adults alike, with after-hours animal exhibits, photos with Santa, and, of course, a dazzling light show.



This year's Wild Lights will be held on select dates between November 20th to December 30th, 2020. It will feature all-new lights and a stunning holiday display set in a mythical forest. Guests will also get an up-close look at the park's big cats in its after-hours Trail of the Jumping Jaguar — a must-see event for anyone passionate about these creatures. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, holiday music, and much more festive fun!



In addition to the beautiful atmosphere, Elmwood Park Zoo will have several delicious, seasonal refreshments available for purchase. From mouth-watering soul food from chef Keith Taylor at Zachary's BBQ to a cup of hand-warming hot chocolate, culinary delights await every guest who visits Wild Lights this year. 21+ guests can even enjoy a seasonal selection of festive alcoholic beverages, ranging from spiked hot chocolate to Irish coffees.



Now is the perfect time for residents planning on joining the team at Elmwood Park Zoo to reserve their passes for the upcoming Wild Lights event. Anyone interested in learning more about the event and attractions is encouraged to give Elmwood Park Zoo a call today at 800- 652-4143. To purchase tickets to the event, guests are encouraged to visit the team online at https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org.