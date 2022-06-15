Elmwood Park Zoo Takes Nighttime Zoo Adventures to New Heights

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2022 -- Very little can compare to the excitement of exploring a zoo after dark, but Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, PA, has found a way to provide kids, college students, and adults alike with the thrill of a lifetime. On select Fridays and Saturdays from June through October 2022, adventurers and thrill-seekers can get their hearts pumping and sides aching from all-night laughter by navigating a ropes course in the dark during the zoo's Night Adventures event.



Guests ready to face the challenge of working through the trees in the dark with only a headlamp can register online for the event. Admission will give them access to the ropes course, zip line, and a headlamp. Once they successfully complete the challenge and get their feet back on solid ground, they will be able to enjoy tasty bites and one drink ticket with their comrades.



If guests are not up to the challenge of navigating the great heights of the zoo, they can still have a great time with a Fan Pass. This pass provides one drink ticket and access to tasty treats. Friends and family with Fan Passes will be able to cheer for their favorite thrill-seekers from the ground and celebrate with them once they come back down.



The next Night Adventure is on Friday, June 17, 2022. After this, adventurers can choose from select dates throughout July, August, September, and October, including July 1 and July 22. Each event will begin at 7:30 pm. The minimum height requirement for the ropes course and zipline is 54", and participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied in the trees by an adult. Nighttime adventures must be booked in advance, so guests will need to plan accordingly.



Thrill-seekers throughout the Norristown area will not want to miss this spectacular, adrenaline-pumping event from Elmwood Park Zoo. Guests can take their nighttime adventures to new levels by signing up for the Night Adventures event online at https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.