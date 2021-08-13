Elmwood Park Zoo to Host Overnight Campouts with ZooSnooze

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2021 -- Kids often dream of staying overnight at the zoo and seeing what kind of shenanigans the animals get up to after dark. With Elmwood Park Zoo's overnight campout event, their dream can come true! Occurring on select dates through October 2021, this event is a thrilling experience for kids and parents.



Guests can explore Elmwood Park Zoo after the sun sets on a flashlight tour during the ZooSnooze event. Then, they will be invited to sleep under the stars with the sounds of the park surrounding them. In the morning, they'll enjoy a tasty breakfast of pastries, fruit, juice, and coffee before watching an educational show. After an unforgettable night in the zoo, kids and their parents will have admission to the zoo for the day.



On August 13, September 17, or October 15, 2021, guests can participate in a ZooSnooze campout for $44.95 per Elmwood Park Zoo member or $54.95 per non-member. This registration cost covers dinner and breakfast, the flashlight tour, campfire activities, the morning show, and zoo admission for the next day.



During the ZooSnooze campout, Elmwood Park Zoo asks their guests to follow their COVID-19 procedures, including entering the park based on the entry time printed on their tickets, maintaining social distancing practices, and using hand sanitizer found throughout the park. These procedures are in place to make the zoo-after-dark event accessible and enjoyable for as many families as possible.



For a list of event dates and a list of things to bring, guests can review the ZooSnooze schedule on the Elmwood Park Zoo website. Once they see a date that works for them, they can register for the event online.



Experience the Elmwood Park Zoo in a whole new way at ZooSnooze or one of the other unique events designed to connect families and spark kids' curiosity! For more information, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ today.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.