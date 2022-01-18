Elmwood Park Zoo to Host Special Workshops for Homeschool Students

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2022 -- Elmwood Park Zoo invites school-aged children between the ages of five and twelve to participate in their STEM-based workshops. The young explorers will enjoy the hands-on activities and animal meet-and-greets while learning about the environment and the animals that live there. Homeschool students, cyber school students, and others are welcome to participate in these Homeschool Workshops, which run on select Fridays from January 14 through April 15, 2022.



Nothing beats stepping outside of the "classroom" — whether that's the kitchen table or a virtual classroom space — for some hands-on learning. Young students and parents alike will love a trip to the zoo for STEM-based activities and lessons — from "What's Bugging You? Intro to Invertebrates" to "On the Brink: Endangered Species." These 90-minute workshops will open the world to kids and allow them to discover how various animals support life on earth. Students can even meet some of these animals and insects up-close and personal for a truly immersive experience.



The Homeschool Workshops will be held on various Fridays from 9:30 AM - 11 AM throughout the months of January, February, March, and April. Parents can register their students for the classes online at $13.95 per student (for non-members) or $10.95 per student (for members). The registration admits one student and one parent. If a student has siblings older than two, they can be registered at a rate of $12.95 each.



Budding zoologists and entomologists will not want to miss these enriching and fun learning experiences from Elmwood Park Zoo. If students cannot make it to the in-person events, they can join live video lessons. To register for a workshop or learn more about the zoo's distance learning program, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ today.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



