Elmwood Park Zoo Welcomes Guests to a Night of Wild Lights

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2022 -- Winter is just weeks away, meaning the holiday season has begun. As families pull out their festive decorations, put up their Christmas trees, and sip on hot cocoa, they embrace all the wonderful holiday traditions. Elmwood Park Zoo reminds families to purchase their tickets to Wild Lights — a family-favorite activity in Norristown during the merriest time of the year!



This event from the oldest zoo in Pennsylvania promises to be more spectacular than ever. Guests can wrap themselves in their coziest winter gear or holiday apparel and walk through the zoo after dark as sparkling light displays illuminate their way. They can stop to watch as the magic of the lights bring cheer to the animals or take pictures. They can also be dazzled by live entertainment and get into the holiday spirit with the perfect tunes.



It wouldn't be a festive holiday event without an appearance from Santa Claus! Elmwood Park Zoo proudly announces that Santa will visit each night during Wild Lights up until December 23rd. Children and adults alike will be able to get their picture taken with the jolliest man himself for unforgettable memories they can cherish forever.



Wild Lights is held on select nights throughout the month of December from 5 PM to 9 PM. Guests can buy their tickets online and plan one of the most spectacular nights of the year. A ticket allows for admission into the zoo during Wild Lights. Additional fees will be required at the event for photos with Santa, carousel rides, s'mores kits, and other food and drink options.



The most wonderful time of the year is here, and Elmwood Park Zoo is ready to help families in PA have a wildly good holiday. To sign up for Wild Lights or learn more about other events, visit https://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/ today.



About Elmwood Park Zoo

Located in Norristown, PA, the Elmwood Park Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Pennsylvania and is a premier destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. The zoo features over 100 species from all over the globe. Elmwood Park Zoo offers guests both unique wildlife encounters as well as one-of-a-kind entertainment opportunities. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is owned and operated by the Norristown Zoological Society, a non-profit organization.



For more information about upcoming Zoo events, visit http://www.elmwoodparkzoo.org/.