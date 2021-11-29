Elon Musk's $1 Billion of Shares

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Elon Musk has become a big figure on Twitter since he joined but using the social media platform to make investment decisions is not something anyone anticipated he would do. Nevertheless, Musk recently launched a Twitter poll that appeared to give Twitter users the chance to decide whether or not he would sell a large chunk of Tesla shares. However, it has now emerged that Elon Musk had actually already committed to selling many of his shares in the company weeks before he even mentioned it on social media. According to an SEC filing, Musk had actually committed to selling at least $1 billion of shares in Tesla in September. That's 54 days before he decided to use the social media platform to create a poll that appeared to allow users to 'decide' whether he should sell 10% of his stockholding in the company. Almost 58% of those who voted in the poll agreed that the shares should be sold and so Musk offloaded them on 8th November.



