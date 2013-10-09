Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of eLong, Inc. (LONG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'eLong, Inc. (LONG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'eLong, Inc.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

eLong, Inc (eLong) provides online travel services in China. The company principally offers services through its nationwide 24-hour toll-free call center, user-friendly Chinese and English language websites, iPhone and Android mobile applications and extensive reseller network. Furthermore, the company provides travel information, and rooms booking services at discounted rates, which comprise over 30,000 hotels in more than 700 cities across China. In addition, it provides air ticket reservations in cities across China. Through Expedia and its affiliates, the company also offers rooms booking services at 150,000 hotels from the countries other than China. eLong is headquartered in Beijing, China.



Companies Mentioned



eLong, Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143615/elong-inc-long-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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