ElopePlus - New Elopement Wedding Option for Wedding Couples Offered by Hartness House

Springfield, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- TheKnot.com reports in their latest survey of wedding costs that the average cost of a wedding in 2012 is over $28,600. Many brides just don't have the budget for an expensive wedding. Rising costs, among other factors, are driving a surge in elopement wedding popularity.



The Hartness House Inn is one of the popular elopement wedding sites that have helped countless couples achieve their dream wedding without the expense and arduous planning. Hartness House offer many convenient, all-inclusive elope wedding packages that make it easy for a bride and groom to get marry simply. At the Hartness House all it takes is a simple reservation and the Inn will take care of all the wedding event planning details. Their all-inclusive elopement wedding packages include: a Welcome Arrival basket of wine, assorted imported cheeses and chocolates; two nights deluxe accommodations; choice of wedding ceremony location, bridal flowers and groom's boutonniere; wedding officiant; professional photographer, reception dinner in their on-site restaurant; an ornately decorated wedding cake and champagne toast; and a romantic champagne breakfast-in-bed the next morning. While there are many elopement packages, the Hartness House all-inclusive elopement wedding packages are the most complete.



And now the Hartness House Inn announces their latest product: ElopePlus®. While an elope wedding consists of just the bride and groom, sometimes it is necessary to invite close friends and relatives to the ceremony and reception. ElopePlus® gives the elope couple the flexibility to include friends and family to their wedding event and enjoy the benefits of a small wedding party while keeping the wedding costs down.



Lana Dean, wedding coordinator for the Hartness House Inn offers, "In recent years, we have seen a sharp rise in elopement wedding popularity. We recently noticed that many brides prefer to invite close friends and family members to their elopements. With our ElopePlus® option, brides enjoy the savings and simplicity of an elopement wedding and still have the flexibility of celebrating their nuptials with close friends and relatives."



Jane and Michael R. from Austin, Texas added, "We choose to elope because this would be the second wedding for both of us and we wanted to save money for a new house. Still we wanted a complete ceremony and reception celebration to include a small group of friends. The Hartness House Inn did a superb job of hosting our wedding event."



Elopement weddings are rising in popularity as the costs for traditional weddings are rising out of reach for many couples. The Hartness House Inn offer a variety of cost-saving elopement wedding packages and innovative options to turn an elopement into a unique, small wedding celebration.



About Hartness House

The Hartness House Inn is one of Vermont's popular Bed & Breakfast inn in Springfield, Vermont. It was the home of former Vermont Governor and wealthy industrialist James Hartness. The Inn offers 40 individually decorated rooms and suites, an on-site restaurant offering an international cuisine menu, a lounge, private spa, an outdoor garden pavilion with seating for 200 and a dance floor, a wedding garden with fountain and column pergola, and over 50 acres of streams, nature trails and woodlands.



