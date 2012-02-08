‘Eloquent Hair’ Introduces New Line of 100 Percent Human Hair U-Part It Lace Wigs

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2012 -- Popularized by numerous celebrities, half wigs and full wigs allow people to change or update their appearance from day-to-day. From Rihanna and Beyoncé to Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga, pop icons have proven how wigs can enhance a person’s beauty and allow them to express their personality.



But with the wide-range of African American wigs on the market, it can be difficult to know which ones will provide the most versatility and be the most realistic.



Offering premium quality 100 percent Remy human hair wigs and half wigs, Eloquent Hair Co. recently introduced a line of U-Part It lace wigs. Featuring cuticle aligned, handmade wigs, the company’s new line of U-Part It lace wigs gives people the ability to use their own hair and scalp to create a completely natural look. And with a large selection of wigs and half wigs, including rare textures such as Indian, Malaysian, Mongolian and Brazilian Remy, Eloquent Hair offers something for everyone.



One of the biggest downsides to wearing lacefront and full lace wigs is the need for glues and tapes, which can often lead to an unnatural hairline and part area. The new U-Part It lace wigs from Eloquent Hair allow people to have a realistic part by using their own natural part area.



The superior quality U-Part It lace wigs feature dark brown Swiss lace near the part area, a closed cap construction, adjustable straps for security and wig clips near the part area.



Customers are already giving the company accolades for the new product’s craftsmanship and natural feel and look.



According to a current U-Part It lace wig user, “Finally something available that has more coverage than a half wig but less hassle than a lace wig! Absolutely love this unit! And I can have a part in my hair and there is no hump where the wig is…looks like a sew in!”



Eloquent Hair also offers a full line of half wigs for black women. Offering added thickness and fullness, the company’s half wigs are a step above any other half wigs sold at local beauty supply stores. The company hand makes and hand selects all of the hair used to guarantee longevity and satisfaction.



Each half wig includes a half inch of soft dark brown lace in the front, double-enforced machine wefts in the back, large combs in the front, a smaller comb in the back, optional wig clips on both sides and adjustable straps in the back.



For more information about the new line of U-Part It lace wigs or to order, visit http://www.EloquentHair.com



About Eloquent Hair Co.

Eloquent Hair Co. specializes in superior quality human hair half wigs in rare textures such as Indian, Malaysian, Mongolian and Brazilian Remy. Eloquent Hair is committed to offering high-quality half wigs that far exceed any others currently available and develops each half wig with hair that is cuticle correct and minimally processed to ensure longevity.