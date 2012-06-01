Eltingville Lutheran School to Celebrate Its Fiftieth Anniversary This Fall

Staten Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- As the current school year begins to wind down, parents across Staten Island, New York are already starting to think about the educational choices they have for next year. From moms and dads of preschoolers who are looking for a top-notch program to parents of elementary school age students who want their kids to be challenged academically, everyone wants the best options for their children.



The teachers and staff at Eltingville Lutheran School understand how parents feel about their children’s education. They know that finding a school that not only offers an outstanding curriculum but also small class sizes, up-to-date technology and a nurturing atmosphere is incredibly important.



That is why, for almost 50 years, the Staten Island school has strived to provide an exciting educational environment for both its preschool and elementary school students. Like many other Staten Island schools, Eltingville Lutheran School focuses on NYS Standards, a Core Curriculum, and technology to help its students stay up-to-date with the latest educational standards.



The Staten Island Elementary School will celebrate its golden anniversary this September, just as the next school year is about to begin. The school’s overall philosophy is summed up on the home page of the school’s website: “Large enough to serve your child...Small enough to know your child.”



The past few years have been exceptionally exciting for Eltingville Lutheran School. Thanks to some recent grant money, the school was able to obtain SMART Boards, robotics equipment and laptops.



Another project, also due to grant funding, involved students raising trout right inside the classroom. About a week ago, 20 students along with their teacher and four parent helpers released the fish in the Catskills.



“We are applying for another grant with another Staten Island public school,” Principal Colleen McGuigan said.



“If we receive this grant we will get more technology for our students, iPads, and laptops.”



McGuigan added that the eighth grade students, who are getting ready to graduate on June 10, have all been accepted to their first choice high school.



“Many of the students have been with us since they were 3 years old,” she noted.



Parents who are interested in learning more about Eltingville Lutheran School are welcome to visit the school’s website at any time; there they can learn more about the school’s robotics program, activities, and also read enthusiastic parent testimonials. Interested parents may also call the school in order to arrange for a tour.



About Eltingville Lutheran School

Eltingville Lutheran School is a small elementary school on Staten Island. Our students range from 3 years old to eighth grade. Eltingville Lutheran School has been serving students for 50 years. For more information, please visit http://www.eltingvillelutheranschool.org