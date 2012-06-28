Ema Savahl Couture Reveals New Bridal Line

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Ema Savahl Couture, a favorite among celebrities, jet setters and women of exquisite taste worldwide, introduces a new line of wedding wear called Destination Bridal. Catering to women who seek self expression and authenticity, this line seeks to magnify their beauty from within.



Ema Koja is the designer behind the famous brand Ema Savahl. While her more casual attire speaks to originality, her Destination Bridal wedding wear promotes breathtaking individualism. ‘There is nothing more beautiful than a woman who wants to show her heart and her unique authentic style on her special day’, said Ema Koja. ‘I designed this wedding line not for the blushing or naïve bride, but for the modern woman filled with self expression and chooses to simply be unforgettable in every way.’



In contrast to other couture collections, Ema Savahl designs are known for the crossroads where beautiful feminine design meets masterful art. Her wedding collection is comprised of high end, one of a kind original dresses. From hand painted flower petals to embellished fabrics with Swarovski crystals, this collection is exceptional.



Ema Savahl Couture recently received top honors with an award for Excellence in Evening Wear at the Miami Beach International Fashion Week in March 2012. Her designs are a mainstay in top shows such as America’s Top Model, American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance. Her collection is also a favorite among celebrities such as Paula Abdul, Kelly Clarkson, Paris Hilton and Guiliana Rancic among others.



For more information on Ema Savahl wedding dresses or to order online, visit http://www.emasavahlwedding.com or call 1-305-754-6717. Wholesalers interested in expanding their collection, contact their sales department through the telephone number listed or by email at sales@emasavahl.com.



About Ema Savahl Couture

Ema Savahl Couture (http://www.emasavahl.com) features a creative design line of evening dresses, wedding attire, prom dresses and special event wear by passionate designer, Ema Koja. Based in Miami, Florida, Ema Savahl creates one of a kind pieces where beautiful feminine design meets masterful art. For more information on Ema Savahl Couture, please visit (http://www.emasavahl.com)