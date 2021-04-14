Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global email encryption market size reached USD 3.36 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to safeguard confidential information in organizations is expected to drive revenue growth of the global email encryption market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing incidence of scams such as business email compromise and phishing attacks are expected to boost growth of the global email encryption market going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of multi-cloud services is expected to augment global email encryption market growth in future.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Email Encryption market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key players in the market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Trend Micro Inc., Sophos Group plc, Norton LifeLock Inc., BAE Systems plc, Zix Corporation, Proofpoint, Inc., and Mimecast Limited, Echoworx.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Email Encryption market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global email encryption market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-premises



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Government

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Others



Key Objectives of the Global Email Encryption Market Report:



An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.



The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by

the global Email Encryption market and its leading players.



The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



Regional Landscape section of the Email Encryption report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Report Highlights:



Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Email Encryption business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.



The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).



The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.



The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Email Encryption Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Email Encryption Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing scams such as business email compromise and phishing attacks



4.2.2.2. Increasing need to protect secret information in organizations



4.2.2.3. Rising demand for cost-effective encryption solutions



4.2.2.4. Increasing need to meet HIPAA compliance standards



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The high cost of email encryption solutions



4.2.3.2. Requirement of key management and validation solutions for encrypting keys



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Email Encryption Market By Deployment Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028



5.1.1. Cloud



5.1.2. On-premises



Chapter 6. Email Encryption Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021–2028



6.1.1. Services



6.1.2. Solution



Continued…!



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

