Email Fax Local Number Coverage Expanded by FAXAGE

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- FAXAGE, the value-leader in Email Fax services, has recently announced availability of local fax numbers in over 8,000 additional local exchanges.



FAXAGE offers local Internet Fax numbers in all 48 states in the Continental United States as well as Washington D.C. With this latest addition, local email fax number coverage is now available from FAXAGE in over 8,000 rate centers, covering over 129,000 local exchanges. Additionally, toll-free fax numbers covering all 50 United States and all of Canada are supplied by FAXAGE.



FAXAGE offers both incoming and outgoing email fax, online fax and API faxing services. Faxes sent to a subscriber’s local or toll-free Internet Fax number are translated into PDF files and emailed to the subscriber. Electronic documents - such as Word, Excel, PDF, TIFF, JPEG, and other common file formats - can be emailed by clients and then are faxed out to any traditional fax machine in the United States or Canada. Due to economies of scale, FAXAGE is able to offer these services for far less than the cost of a fax machine and phone line – with plans starting from as low as $3.49 per month. Full pricing options are available at the FAXAGE Email Fax Pricing page.



"We're very pleased to roll out our local number presence to an increasing number of markets," says Christian Watts of EC Data Systems - the parent company of the FAXAGE service. "The ability to obtain local FAX numbers is a key factor for our business clients in selecting a provider. Local presence makes a difference as businesses transition from traditional Fax solutions to Email Fax systems, such as FAXAGE."



About FAXAGE

FAXAGE is owned and operated by EC Data Systems, Inc., a Software as a Service (SaaS) company located in Denver, Colorado.



FAXAGE provides unique value to small and medium businesses through its fully multi-user design, competitive pricing, and multiple integration methods including web site, email and API. The service strives to be the recognized value leader by offering the best balance of price, quality, performance and features in its market segment.



