Email Fax Service FAXAGE Tops Six Million Fax Minutes Per Month

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- FAXAGE, the value-leader in Email Fax services, has recently reached a major milestone in faxing volume.



The FAXAGE service, which follows a value leadership strategy – best price for performance and features, has processed over six million minutes of incoming and outgoing faxing during April, 2013. FAXAGE attributes this growth to several factors.



First, consumers continue to be increasingly value-conscious in their decision making. FAXAGE offers a wide array of pricing options and some of the most cost-effective online faxing plans available – with email fax service pricing starting $3.49 per month for occasional usage.



Second, FAXAGE has always been a leader in secure fax services, whether for regulatory compliance such as SOX, HIPAA, GLB and PCI, or simply for the more security-conscious individual. Features such as PGP encryption, Email TLS/SSL support, password-protected incoming fax PDF’s and SSL secured website and API access are included as a standard with every FAXAGE account. With increased scrutiny related to confidential information that is sent and received via fax, many consumers are looking for services that can provide the necessary assurance that security requirements are met.



Third, the FAXAGE service includes unlimited online fax storage, unlimited email addresses per account and flexible incoming fax routing options – all required or desirable features for higher volume business clients who need a true multi-user/multi-tenant fax service.



“This latest announcement validates our value leadership position in the Internet fax service space,” says Christian Watts of EC Data Systems - the parent company of the FAXAGE Internet fax service.



About FAXAGE

FAXAGE is owned and operated by EC Data Systems, Inc., a Software as a Service (SaaS) company located in Denver, Colorado.



FAXAGE provides unique value to small and medium businesses through its fully multi-user design, competitive pricing, and multiple integration methods including web site, email and API. The service strives to be the recognized value leader by offering the best balance of price, quality, performance and features in its market segment.



They can be reached at 800.853.3293 x 200, or at http://www.faxage.com/