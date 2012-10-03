Email Fax Delivery Improvements Released by FAXAGE

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- FAXAGE, the value-leader in Email Fax services, has announced the implementation of DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) features for all faxes that customers receive via email through the FAXAGE Internet Fax service. DKIM is an open standard related to cryptographic email signing. DKIM is designed to allow a receiving email server to validate that an email message did, in fact, originate from the sender and not from a third-party or potential spammer.



Many common anti-spam or junk mail filtering systems will use the presence of a valid DKIM signature to make it less likely that an email will be marked as ‘junk’ or ‘spam’ and more likely that an email will be delivered to the customer’s inbox.



“The upshot for our customers is that faxes are more likely to land in their email inbox and not in a spam or junk folder," says Christian Watts of EC Data Systems - the parent company of the FAXAGE Internet Fax service. “This latest improvement underscores our commitment to providing customers with quality service and enhancing the capabilities of our email fax system over time.”



About FAXAGE

FAXAGE is owned and operated by EC Data Systems, Inc., a Software as a Service (SaaS) company located in Denver, Colorado.



FAXAGE provides unique value to small and medium businesses through its fully multi-user design, competitive pricing, and multiple integration methods including web site, email and API. The service strives to be the recognized value leader by offering the best balance of price, quality, performance and features in its market segment.



They can be reached at 800.853.3293 x 200, or at http://www.faxage.com/