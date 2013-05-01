Email Fax Service FAXAGE Adds PDF Annotation Support

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- FAXAGE, the value-leader in Email Fax services, has recently announced support for faxing PDF files that contain annotations. The most common uses for annotations in PDFs include tablet or smart phone applications that allow for adding a signature or writing comments on a PDF directly on the device with no need to print out and rescan the document. Additionally, many PDF applications can ‘stamp’ or otherwise add items such as text boxes and images to an existing PDF by using annotations.



With this latest enhancement, the FAXAGE service can now allow for signatures, comments and other items embedded into PDF files to be faxed directly to the recipient without additional steps. This further extends FAXAGE’s features related to faxing PDF files including document resizing, landscape rotation, PDF forms support and automatic contrast enhancement.



FAXAGE offers the capability to fax from any email client to destinations in all 50 United States and all of Canada. Electronic documents - such as PDF, Word, Excel, TIFF, JPEG, and other common file formats - can be emailed by clients and then are faxed out to any traditional fax machine. Due to economies of scale, FAXAGE is able to offer these services for far less than the cost of a fax machine and phone line – with plans starting from as low as $3.49 per month.



"We’re always excited to add useful features to our service," says Christian Watts of EC Data Systems - the parent company of the FAXAGE service. "This latest enhancement further underscores our commitment to keeping up with the latest features and putting them to work for our clients."



About FAXAGE

FAXAGE is owned and operated by EC Data Systems, Inc., a Software as a Service (SaaS) company located in Denver, Colorado.



FAXAGE provides unique value to small and medium businesses through its fully multi-user design, competitive pricing, and multiple integration methods including web site, email and API. The service strives to be the recognized value leader by offering the best balance of price, quality, performance and features in its market segment. They can be reached at 800.853.3293 x 200, or at http://www.faxage.com/.