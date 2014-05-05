Email Marketing Audiobook Challenges Marketers to Rethink Their Inbox Pitch

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Busy email marketers who are looking to revamp their email marketing strategy need look no further than the fifth audiobook from author Michael Clarke’s Punk Rock Marketing Collection. In the time it takes to enjoy a long lunch, marketing veterans and newbies can learn effective email marketing strategies that make customers and prospects want to hear from them.



With a listening time of 1 hour and 26 minutes, Email Marketing That Doesn’t Suck (Vol. 5 of the Punk Rock Marketing Collection) covers every aspect of email marketing in a witty and humorous style that keeps listeners engaged until the end. Clarke’s expert email marketing tips include helpful strategies for getting subscribers, building a relationship with subscribers, deciding what content to share, determining how frequently to email, and transitioning into selling.



“This is definitely the most thorough email marketing book I've ever read,” says Mark LeGrand Messick, the bestselling author of Secrets to Selling Ebooks on Amazon. “I would highly recommend it to anyone looking to start a mailing list.”



With clear takeaways highlighted at the end of each chapter, Clarke gives marketers all the tools necessary to take their emails to the next level.



Email Marketing That Doesn’t Suck (Vol. 5 of the Punk Rock Marketing Collection) is available now for download from Amazon.



To get a FREE copy of the brand-new ebook "The 'I Don't Have Time for Social Media' Guide to Social Media" head over to PunkRockMarketing.com today!