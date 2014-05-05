Email Marketing Expert Helps Marketers Go from Spam to Spectacular

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Email marketing is one of the smartest, most cost-effective ways to reach a target audience. But, with people being more careful about sharing their email address, it’s more important than ever to have an email marketing strategy that keeps subscribers from hitting the dreaded unsubscribe link. In Email Marketing That Doesn’t Suck (Vol. 5 of the Punk Rock Marketing Collection), author Michael Clarke coaches email marketing veterans and newbies on effective strategies that will make their audience want to hear from them.



“I learned the hard way,” says Clarke. “I’ve probably sent more crappy, unopened emails than anybody around.”



Fortunately, Clarke has more than learned from his early email marketing mistakes. His comprehensive e-book covers every aspect of email marketing including getting subscribers, building a relationship with subscribers, deciding what content to share, determining how frequently to email, and transitioning into selling.



“This e-book makes me want to go back and revamp my whole email marketing campaign,” says Keith Pascal, a 12-year email marketing veteran. “I’m already doing all the common sense tactics, but there is so much more that I could be tweaking.”



By providing clear action steps, broken into nine information-packed chapters, Clarke shows marketers how to take their emails to the next level.



Email Marketing That Doesn’t Suck (Vol. 5 of the Punk Rock Marketing Collection) is available now for download from Amazon.



To get a FREE copy of the brand-new ebook "The 'I Don't Have Time for Social Media' Guide to Social Media" head over to PunkRockMarketing.com today!