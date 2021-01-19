Email Marketing Software in 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Email Marketing Software is a service-based solution that is generally used by marketers for a range of purposes, right from developing a list of email subscribers to planning and creating tailored email templates to creating specific lists for more precise, applicable emails. With a diversity of services, resources, and tools, the software enables marketers to do much more than just send emails.



360Quadrantshas chosen some of the Best Email Marketing Software providers in the email marketing software market. This evaluation will help prospective buyers understand the software in greater detail and make the right choice for their business. All email marketing software providers in this assessment have been carefully evaluated against their products offered and business strategies and were placed on a quadrant, which is updated every quarter. 360Quadrants also conducts SWOT analysis and helps these software providers understand new prospects and the scope for improvement.



Email Marketing Software Companies Quadrant Positioning



360Quadrants has assessed 35 software vendors that offer email Marketing Software, out of which 29 were then placed on a quadrant under:



Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators and

Emerging Leaders



MailChimp, AWeber, Constant Contact, Sendinblue, Zoho Campaigns, TwilioSendGrid Marketing Campaign, Salesforce Email Studio, iContact, Emma, and Campaign Monitor have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the Email Marketing Software market.



MailerLite, SARE, Doppler, CLOSE, and Mustachehave been recognized as the Innovators in The Email Marketing Software market.



Stampede, Sendy, Repro, ShoutOut, and Mailjethave been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the Email Marketing Software market.



Apptivo Email Marketing, Second Street, GMass, Interstellar, Gist Email Marketing, Pure360, Snovio, and Elastic Emailhave been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the Email Marketing Software market.



360Quadrants AssessmentMethod



360Quadrants cautiously selected and assessed some of the Top Email Marketing Software providers. These software providers were assessed based on more than 80carefullychosenparametersthat were gathered from the product and business strategy of the software provider and inputs gained from buyers and industry specialists. All of these data points were allotted a weightage, post which the inputs were measured. This enabled the analysts to compute the total score, based on which the email marketing software providers were ranked and placed on 360Quadrants.



