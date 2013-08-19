CommuniGator Sponsors UK's Leading Marketing Event "on the Edge"

Godalming, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- This sponsorship sees CommuniGator become the official email partner of the event and highlights the continued commitment to the B2B sector and email marketers nationally.



CommuniGator representatives will be available at the event to provide email best practice guidance to attendees and demonstrate the power of the CommuniGator Marketing Automation platform. The platform has been built with marketers in mind and supports the creation of automated flows and processes to help save time and effort when building and sending email campaigns. Additional functionality to identify and track the companies visiting a website also mean it can be used to strengthen the sales pipeline and manage leads.



Birmingham On The Edge, taking place on the 19th September, is a one day sit down conference covering all things digital marketing. It is an opportunity to get to grips with the latest and greatest and hear from a range of industry speakers operating at the sharp end.



For further information about the event please visit the dedicated event site here; http://ontheedgelive.co.uk/birmingham/why-attend/



About CommuniGator

CommuniGator is the UK’s leading B2B marketing automation and email marketing platform. It takes the headache out of lead generation by providing marketers the tools to design and build emails, send campaigns and then track the results in real-time. Integrate the platform with a CRM solution for streamlined audience segmentation and then utilise automation tools to create automated welcome campaigns. Extend your marketing activities and track your prospects across email activity and website browsing history to build up a complete picture of behaviour and identify their stage in the buying cycle.



To know more about Email Marketing UK please visit http://www.communigator.co.uk