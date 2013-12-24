Email Reminder Website Presents 5 Email Marketing Tips

Arden, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- An email reminder website is presenting 5 major email marketing tips to help businesses prospect for new customers. Email marketing is one of the most effective ways to spread the word about a business and what it offers. Basic tips can attract new business to companies of all sizes and types.



Some businesses have found their initial email marketing efforts fail. Reading 5 Tips For Using Email To Prospect For New Business can help companies create effective email marketing campaigns. The key is to attract new business via this modern promotional medium.



Quality email marketing campaigns are more relevant than sending out mass emails to people who might have no interest in the business. Reaching the business' target market ensures greater success. Website visitors are good prospects for email marketing, especially when they register for updates.



Useful information is more compelling than a hard sell. Sending periodic email with a pertinent message is more likely to get attention than a barrage of promotional material. Excessive emails can also wind up being automatically marked as spam and may never reach the eyes of the recipient.



Sending personalized emails is a great way to reach out to potential customers and find out what they really want. Responses should be sent in a timely manner. Following up on email messages is crucial. Potential customers want to know a business is well-organized and cares about their communications.



About Tickle Train

Tickle Train (http://tickletrain.com) delivers email reminders automatically to help boost productivity and increase sales by following up on email marketing messages.



Contact:



Tickle Train

35 Walden Drive, Ste 101

Arden NC 28704

828-490-4388