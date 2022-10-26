NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2022 -- Latest recent business knowledge report delivered on the Global Email Security Business sector, covers different industry components and development tendencies that assists in foreseeing with market forecast. The report permits total appraisal of current and future situation scaling through and through examination about the market size, % portion of key and arising fragment, significant turn of events, and innovative progressions. Additionally, the measurable study expounds itemized discourse on changing business sector elements that incorporates market development drivers, barriers and difficulties, future open doors, and impacting patterns to all the more likely comprehend Email Security market viewpoint.



List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Dell Inc. (United States), Fortinet (United States), Mcafee, Inc. (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Apptix (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Mimecast (United Kingdom), SAP SE (Germany) , Proofpoint Inc. (United States),



Brief Overview on Email Security:

Email security is a process adopted by an organization or individual to secure its email content and access to email accounts from cyber-attacks, virus, spam, denial of service and other malicious softwareâ€™s. There are various techniques available for email security such as the digital signing of email messages, strong passwords, spam filters, and desktop-based antivirus or anti-spam applications. Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will help to boost global email security market.



Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

Rise in Business Email Compromise Scams and Spear Phishing



Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of Multi-Cloud Service



Market Growth Drivers:

High Demand For Converged Security Solutions

Growth and Innovation Cyber Threats

Mandate To Comply With Data Protection Directives



Challenges:

Availability of Open Source Solutions

Requirement of Key Management and Verification Solutions for Encrypting Keys



Segmentation of the Global Email Security Market:



- Type (On-Premise Email Security, Hosted Email Security, Managed Email Security),

- Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises),

- Industry Verticals (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Travel & Transport, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Others)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2021

The base year for estimation – 2021

Estimated Year – 2022

Forecast period** – 2022 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Email Security Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Email Security market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Email Security market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



