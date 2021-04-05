Email Security Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: Spambrella, Mimecast, Hornetsecurity

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Email Security Software Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

NortonLifeLock (United States),Barracuda Networks (United States),Spambrella (United States),Cisco Systems (United States),Check Point Software (Israel),Titan Technology Solutions (United States),Mimecast (United Kingdom),Sophos (United Kingdom),Hornetsecurity (Germany),SolarWinds (United States),Comodo Group (United States)



Brief Summary of Email Security Software:

Email security refers collectively to the prediction, prevention, detection, and response framework used to protect against attacks and to access emails. Email security includes gateways, email systems, user behavior, and various supporting processes, services, and related security architecture. Key market functions include network sandboxing, disabling and restoring content, rewriting URLs, click time analysis, web isolation services, spurious name detection, domain-based message authentication, reporting, and incoming email compliance as well as the detection of lookalike domains, and anomaly detection. The growing problem of phishing and impersonation can be mitigated by education, filtering impersonation in social diagrams, improved identity indicators in emails, and suspicious email workflows as well as email security solutions. With email security software, businesses can protect their email accounts from email threats and data leaks.



Market Trends:

- Growing Concerns Related To the Malware of Data

- The Adaption of Cloud-Based Solutions

- Increased Demand for Integrated Security Suites



Market Drivers:

- Increase in Use of Mobile Devices

- The Rise in Popularity of Cloud Computing

- Rise In the Number of High-Impact Security Incidents

- Increasing Cyber-Threats and Spams



Market Opportunities:

- The Rising Utilization of Email Services In Corporate, Government, And Many Other Sectors



The Global Email Security Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud-Based, On-premises), Application (Enterprises, Schools, Government, Others), Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Platform (Installed - Windows, Installed - Mac, Web-Based, Cloud, SaaS, IPhone / iPad, Android), Subscription Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Features (Encryption, Policy Management, Quarantine, Reporting/Analytics, Whitelisting/Blacklisting, Others), Number of Users (2-9, 10-49, 50-99, Others)



Regions Covered in the Email Security Software Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Email Security Software Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Email Security Software Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Email Security Software market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Email Security Software Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Email Security Software Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Email Security Software market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



