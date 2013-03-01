Emailtor to Release First in Class Hybrid Email Verifier to Public

Charlestown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- While there are many substitutions on the rise for email communication, nothing has taken the place of the still powerful email address and how it is used by millions of businesses around the world from email marketing to login systems. At the same time SPAM continues to increase in addition to syntax errors made by a continuous surge of new Internet users.



Various companies and lead building industries, including medical, marketing, and e-commerce systems experience extended support issues when it comes to user email verification and removing invalid emails from their subscriber lists.



While email verification is growing in popularity due to demand, very few solutions have been available to really address the core of the problem and drilling down to mailbox level verification without being banned or limited by Internet Service Providers. Outdated and infective technologies like email verifier software is completely obsolete and never efficiently worked from the start because it relies on a users computer to process email lists. Not to mention the extended amount of time it takes for self-processing.



Other online email verification services have come and gone or never truly deliver to hyped promises of bulk verifying email addresses in real-time. They were unfortunately frauding customers who had high hopes of reducing email bounce and minimizing their email subscribers down to authentic contacts.



Emailtor looks to lead the industry with a history of reputation and service that far exceeds any current offering available to the general public due to a five tier and patented email verification service that will introduce a self-service temporary use format which will keep costs of use down and affordable for hundreds of thousands of companies.



Lane Bryan, operating President and CEO of Emailtor, is the MIT brainchild behind the new private startup after two years of honing a system for large scale enterprise deployment used by many of today's popular email authentication services. "I am extremely happy to see Emailtor finally come online and be ready as a self-service email verifier to individuals and business that rely on email, and are looking to reduce their costs associated with it." said Bryan during a recent convention in Boston.



Emailtor has an email verification API and subscription service in the works to small and medium size businesses that need industry leading strength and affordability in real-time and looking to integrate the Emailtor technology into their own products and services.



To learn more about Emailtor and the coming availability of their online email verifier service, please visit them at http://emailtor.com or contact them at (781) 476-5394 for more information.



About Emailtor

Emailtor is an automated system that enables you to clean your email and use our powerful email verification system to reduce your bounce rates. Start today with our email verifier and clean up your email. Emailtor is located in Charlestown, MA and operates their service online with 24 hour availability.



Company Details:

Emailtor

Suite 457, Hood BP 500

Charlestown, MA 02129

Ph: (781) 476-5394