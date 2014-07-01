Emailtosms.com Provides Worldwide Delivery for Bulk SMS Services

Banská Štiavnica, Slovakia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Emails are probably the most commonly used correspondence worldwide. Everybody starting from businessmen to professionals to college going students uses this communication platform to perform different tasks. They share files, exchange notes, update each other on certain events; some of this communication may or may not contain sensitive information. To this regard, it is always safe to have a backup. To give users the benefit of having to store their important Emails in their SMS mailbox, emailtosms.com has launched a very useful service.



What this service does is facilitate the routing of Emails to a person’s mobile devices right into an SMS folder for later use or reference. For many, the benefit comes across in the form of recovery of important information and for many; it is the space they get to save on their computer and also in their email account. Those who have not used the service offered by emailtosms.com before can sign up for a free trial.



About emailtosms.com

This service brought forward by Itrinity is an exclusive service that helps channelize emails to a safer and secure SMS account. The service comes with many benefits such as worldwide delivery, bulk SMS and more at a very pocket friendly price.



The fact that this service is used in more than 200 countries across the globe is a strong testament to the growing trend of users preferring to store their exchanges in their SMS accounts. This is indeed a very useful service especially, for those who depend greatly on their email correspondence to stay updated and informed. To know more about this service, log onto http://emailtosms.com/



Media Contact



Itrinity, s.r.o.

Peter Hrbacik

Ucitelska 4,Banska Stiavnica,96901

Slovakia

+421.904256084

info@itrinity.com