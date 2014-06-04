eMaint EMEA Hosts Successful Event to Educate International Maintenance Community

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- eMaint EMEA Ltd., a leading provider of computerised maintenance management software (CMMS), announces the success of its inaugural event held this past May. The event, held in the company’s Dublin, Ireland headquarters, provided informational sessions and training for the international maintenance community. The event opened early in the morning with “A Morning of Maintenance Excellence,” and concluded with “User Group Summit” training and networking sessions.



“A Morning of Maintenance Excellence” focused on informing attendees on how a business can improve the bottom-line by using CMMS. After the workshop, attendees had the chance to speak with industry experts and network with eMaint X3 users.



eMaint EMEA had Mark Haarman of Mainnovation on hand as the keynote speaker to discuss the many benefits of “Value Driven Maintenance.” Also on hand at the event was Roy Rothwell, eMaint CMMS implementation specialist, who provided valuable insight on how attendees can unleash their full potential through CMMS.



The morning training sessions concluded with international eMaint customers and attendees participating in hands-on training in the afternoon. Attendees gained valuable experience using eMaint X3 CMMS and were even given a special tour of the Guinness Storehouse.



eMaint CEO and President Brian Samelson is excited about the future of hosting many more events and training sessions in the Dublin, Ireland headquarters. “Our inaugural event was developed to provide our global client base and the European maintenance community with the opportunity to learn maintenance best practices, expand their knowledge of our CMMS software, and meet face-to-face with our growing EMEA team.”



About eMaint EMEA Ltd.

eMaint, a global leader in on-demand CMMS solutions, has been providing maintenance management software solutions since 1986 and was one of the first CMMS providers to develop a completely web-based “Software as a Service” (SaaS) model for more rapid implementation at a lower total cost of ownership.



eMaint helps more than 18,000 global customers across multiple industries achieve operational excellence. Its multi-lingual teams provides knowledgeable, personalised service and product support in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.



In 2013, eMaint opened its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland to provide existing international customers with the high-level of service and support they have come to know, while continuing its expansion in Europe.



For more information on eMaint products and services, please visit the UK site at http://www.emaint.co.uk, the EMEA site at http://www.emaint.eu, the eMaint North American site at http://www.emaint.com, the Portuguese site at http://www.emanut.com.br or the Spanish site at http://www.emaint.com.mx.