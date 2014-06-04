eMaint EMEA Successful in Hosting Inaugural Educational Workshops

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Leading computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) provider, eMaint EMEA, is pleased to announce that they have successfully hosted their inaugural event which showcased industry experts and educational workshops. The event, held in their Dublin, Ireland headquarters, opened with “A Morning of Maintenance Excellence” and concluded with the exclusive “User Group Summit” networking and training sessions.



The presentations held in the morning focused on how a CMMS can benefit an organization by increasing its bottom line. After the educational workshop, attendees of the event were able to meet industry experts face-to-face. They were also able to network with other eMaint users.



During the event, eMaint’s keynote speaker, Mark Haarman, discussed the main benefits of “Value Driven Maintenance.” eMaint CMMS Implementation Specialist, Roy Rothwell, provided insight on “Unleashing Your Full Potential with Your CMMS.”



International eMaint customers and attendees of the inaugural event participated in hands-on eMaint X3 CMMS training after the morning sessions concluded. After the afternoon sessions, everyone gathered for an evening tour of the Guinness Storehouse.



“Our inaugural event was developed to provide our global client base and the European maintenance community with the opportunity to learn maintenance best practices, expand their knowledge of our CMMS software, and meet face-to-face with our growing EMEA team.” said eMaint CEO and President Brian Samelson. “We look forward to hosting many more events and training sessions in our Dublin headquarters in the future.”



About eMaint EMEA Ltd.

eMaint, a global leader in on-demand CMMS solutions, has been providing maintenance management software solutions since 1986 and was one of the first CMMS providers to develop a completely web-based “Software as a Service” (SaaS) model for more rapid implementation at a lower total cost of ownership.



eMaint helps more than 18,000 global customers across multiple industries achieve operational excellence. Its multi-lingual teams provides knowledgeable, personalised service and product support in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.



In 2013, eMaint opened its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, Ireland to provide existing international customers with the high-level of service and support they have come to know, while continuing its expansion in Europe.



For more information on eMaint products and services, please visit the UK site at http://www.emaint.co.uk, the EMEA site at www.emaint.eu, the eMaint North American site at www.emaint.com, the Portuguese site at www.emanut.com.br or the Spanish site at www.emaint.com.mx.