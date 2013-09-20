Emanon Digital Does Non Profit Work in the South West Region of the United States Helping to Raise Money Through Mobile & Digital Strategy

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Emanon Digital, A full Digital Agency with a heavy Focus on mobile Application Development and Mobile Websites is a hybrid company that also works on all things digital. Recently has done work with two non-profit organizations in both Phoenix AZ and Long Beach California in efforts to raise monies for these two organizations. The methods executed in mobile technology and digital strategy are tried and true at Emanon Digital. This sample is no different, the result for both Organizations were the largest ever in such an event. It was a huge success and a lot of people were thrilled with the Emanon Digital culture and tea mentality. Emanon Digital’s brass was happy that they could be a part of such meaningful important causes.



Valley Dogs Rescue a Non Profit 501-C that was helped, approached Emanon Digital to assist them with their fund raising campaigns regarding the digital and technical strategy to be implemented. It was a ball in glove fit for the two outfits considering the Founding Partner Andrew Marcus has two rescue dogs of his own, with a father and brother that both have rescue dogs. So certainly he was game to help the non-kill shelter do better and hit all their goals



Emanon Digital has also worked relentlessly to execute for the fund raising campaign in Long Beach CA in association with the Living Legend Foundation Inc. Linda Morgan President of Living Legend Foundation / Jazzabration could not be happier with the result of their mobile campaign, spear headed by Emanon Digital. This past week the honoree Dinner had its largest turnout ever with 700 people in attendance; 500 more than the average over the last 4 years. The Living Legend foundation has a passion and a heart for Living Jazz & Blues Legends. The foundation was created with the purpose of educating our youth about honoring and celebrating Jazz & Blues Legends and Greats, generally over the age of 70. Their goal and mission is to make sure that Jazz & Blues lives on in the heart and minds of our future generation. Future fund raising campaigns have not been announced but it is most likely they will have another sometime soon to catch the momentum caused by this success & the warm response of the community.



About Emanon Digital

Emanon Digital is a hybrid company that focuses more on conversion than the vanity and surface of typical advertising companies. With their help they were able to insure both organizations hit their benchmarks for monies raised. President and founder Andrew Marcus had this to say “both organizations are sensational Linda Morgan and Mike West are class acts through and through. I’m just glad the Emanon team was able to play a part in helping them not only hit but well exceed their goals. The funny thing is about digital marketing strategy is before we make a move or suggestion for and company or brand we first need to inventory all strategies currently that are working, and then and only than enhance we enhance them with the addition of mobile, social, and overall web presence. It’s a lot of fun.”



Both campaigns were a major success due to the fact that a lot of people pledged funds for both causes from all over the world right from there smart phones Click Click Pay, as they say at Emanon Digital. They have really done something special here connecting people all over the globe, and that’s why it was such a success. Emanon Digital Works with all types of business’s from small to large, local to national, startups to household names, the governing law is “Conversion is King.” They may just be right!



Contact:

Emanon Digital

480.238.4430

info@emanondigital.com

www.emanondigital.com

www.emanondigital.com/mobile

www.emanondigital.com/social