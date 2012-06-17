Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Biotechnology Indusrty.
For suppliers who want to develop a thoughtful eMarketing strategy, this report is designed to be used as a tactical guide for harnessing the power of the Internet to reach out to customers in a meaningful way. eMarketing to Life Scientists: Raise Your Voice Above the Noise (11-001) identifies where scientists spend their time on the Internet and how they rely on the Internet to inform their buying decisions.
Use this report to:
Identify preferred eMarketing channels by level of Internet use
Reveal customer preferences for format, content, and frequency of supplier-generated emails
Provide tips on how to enhance click-through rates for supplier ads
Find out how customers prefer to search for information on supplier’s websites
Highlight supplier websites that offer the most relevant product and/or service information
Evaluate customer’s experience on over 25 leading suppliers’ websites
Examine social media usage by life scientists both in mainstream and on science specific sites
And MORE"
for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/emarketing-to-life-scientists-raise-your-voice-above-the-noise-report-541573