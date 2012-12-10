Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Emazing Lights has become the go-to source for rave lights and other party gear. The company helps light show artists show off their visual wizardry through a cool range of products, including glove sets, orbits, flow lights, glow sticks, LED poi lights, Toroflux tricks, and flash strobes.



Each Emazing Lights product is designed to set a party in the right mood and awe the audience with brilliant special effects. LED lights come in a variety of colors, patters and movements such as single, double or triple strobes, ribbon, tri-rainbow, fade, X-fusion and stribbon.



Emazing Lights also offers a fun line of partygoer accessories such as LED shirts, 3D prism glasses, glowing eyewear, show masks, stickers, wristbands, and more.



The company is so passionate about its mission that it even offers a 110% price match guarantee. Any similar product that’s selling online for a cheaper price will be matched by Emazing Lights, plus an extra 10% discount.



Add an extra zing to electronic dance music with brilliant and colorful Emazing Lights. And save 5% on any order by using the Emazing Lights coupon code UNLOCK.



About Emazing Lights

Emazing Lights is the brainchild of Brian Lim, one of the biggest proponents of the electronic dance music (EDM) scene. The company aims to provide affordable light toys to ravers and spread awareness on the art of lightshowing. The Emazing Lights online store offers amazing light products at great prices, together with coupon codes, free gifts, and free shipping to help customers make the most of their rave gear shopping experience.