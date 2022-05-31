Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on June 3, 2022

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 3, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK).



Investors who purchased shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 3, 2022. NASDAQ: EMBK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) common shares between January 12, 2021, and January 5, 2022, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between January 12, 2021 and January 5, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Embark, that Legacy Embark and the Company following the Business Combination held no patents and an insignificant amount of test trucks, that accordingly, the Company had overstated its operational and technological capabilities, that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company had overstated the business and financial prospects of the Company post-Business Combination, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



