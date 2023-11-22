NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Embedded AI Computing Platform Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Embedded AI Computing Platform market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Aaeon (Taiwan), IBM (United States), Synaptics (United States), Atmel Corporation(United States), Microchip Technology, Inc.(United States), Intel Corporation(United States), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), ARM Holdings plc. (United Kingdom), Microsoft Corporation(United States).



An embedded computer platform or system is a set of hardware and software that is designed to execute a certain purpose in a machine or electronic device. Any embedded computer system's hardware and software are two distinct pieces that are triggered by a set of commands called a programme to conduct an operation as a stand-alone system. The essential components used to run an embedded computing system include microcontrollers (MCUs), microprocessors (MPUs), or other custom-developed chips, as well as accompanying software in ROM (Read Only Memory). They have high speed, low power consumption, accuracy, adaptability, reusability, reliability, and size, among other qualities. Embedded computing systems are widely employed in a wide range of applications, including home automation, office automation, banking and financial institutions, security, automobile, defence, personal, and healthcare, among others. The industry for embedded computing has been fueled by rising consumer electronics acceptance and artificial intelligence usage. Growing digitization in healthcare and industrial automation, as well as increased demand in the automotive, defence, and other industries, are all aspects influencing the global embedded computing market.



Opportunities:

- Potential growth in developing economies

- Evolution in Internet of things (IoT)



Influencing Market Trend

- Rising Uptake of Artificial Intelligence

- Emergence of the 5G network



Market Drivers

- Increasing Penetration of Consumer Electronics

- The healthcare Sector Uses Embedded Computing Technology to a Great Extent Owing to Its High Reliability

- Increased Automation of Processes



Challenges:

- Limitations in Deployment of Solutions in Existing Systems Operating under Harsh Environment



Analysis by Type (Hardware (Microprocessor (MPU), Microcontroller (MCU), Digital Signal Processor (DSPs), Others (ASIC & FPGA)), Software), End-User Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Communications, Consumers Electronics, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



The regional analysis of Global Embedded AI Computing Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



