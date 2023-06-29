Embedded AI Market Size Projected to Hit USD 18.0 Billion at a CAGR of 14.0% by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2023 -- The global Embedded AI Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2023 to USD 18.0 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The Embedded AI market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like growing demand for intelligent and autonomous systems for a personalized experience and increasing advancements in AI and ML technologies for better and smart decisions. Furthermore, the proliferation of connected devices and IoT ecosystem for effective communications and the rising usage of Embedded AI for industry-specific applications drive market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Embedded AI Market"



271 - Tables

55 - Figures

320 – Pages



By offering, Services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The scope of the services segment comprises training and consulting, system integration and implementation, and support and maintenance. The services segment of the Embedded AI market is growing rapidly as businesses increasingly look to outsource the development and deployment of AI solutions. This is due to a number of factors, including the complexity of developing AI-powered applications, the need for specialized expertise, and the high cost of in-house development. Businesses looking to adopt AI should consider the services segment as a viable option for developing and deploying AI solutions.



By data type, numeric data to register for the highest market size during the forecast period



The increasing demand for real-time data processing and analysis boosts the demand for numeric data type in the embedded AI market. Numeric data plays a crucial role in the embedded AI market, forming the foundation for training, optimizing, and deploying AI models on embedded systems. Numeric data captured by sensors, cameras, or other sources in real-time serves as input to the deployed AI models, allowing them to process the data and generate actionable outputs promptly. This is crucial for robotics, autonomous vehicles, or industrial automation applications, where quick decision-making is required.



By region, Asia Pacific to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Embedded AI adoption in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth. It is driven by several factors, including the region's strong manufacturing base, rapid urbanization, increasing demand for IoT applications, and advancements in AI technologies. With strong government support, a thriving startup ecosystem, and investments in AI infrastructure, the Asia Pacific market presents significant growth opportunities for Embedded AI technologies and solutions.



Market Players



Some major players in the Embedded AI market include Google (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), Arm (UK), AMD (US), MediaTek (Taiwan), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), NXP (The Netherlands), Lattice (US), Octonion (Switzerland), NeuroPace (US), Siemens (Germany), HPE (US), LUIS Technology (Germany), Code Time Technologies (Canada), HiSilicon (China), VectorBlox (Canada), AU-Zone Technologies (Canada), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), SenseTime (Hong Kong), Edge Impulse (US), Perceive (US), Eta Compute (US), SensiML (US), Syntiant (US), Graphcore (UK), and SiMa.ai (US).



