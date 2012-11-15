"Embedded Computing: Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2012 - 2016" - New Market Report

New Computer Technology research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- The so called Internet of Things refers to uniquely identifiable objects (things) and their virtual representations in an Internet-like structure.* Stated differently, the concept involves the notion that there are many things (assets, objects, etc.) in the world that may be addressed/labeled/cataloged for various purposes. A leading beneficiary of the rapid growth of the Internet of Things will be embedded computing.
An embedded system is a computer system designed for specific control functions within a larger system, often with real-time computing constraints. It is embedded as part of a complete device often including hardware and mechanical parts.
This report evaluates the embedded computing market including vendors, market drivers, opportunities, and forecast through 2016.
Target Audience:
- Semiconductor and micro computer suppliers
- Mobile and wireless communications device suppliers
- Mobile/wireless network operators and service providers
- Next generation application developers and content providers
- Consumer electronics merchandisers and application providers
