Embedded Die Packaging Market Continues Rapid Growth, Study Reveals Market Size for Emerging Segments 2021 - 2027

The semiconductor industry is seeing huge potential during and post the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Data centers and work-from-home policies have triggered the demand for huge storage capacities in laptops and smart devices. As such, many semicon foundries in France, Russia, Brazil, and India are still operating in partial capacities. This has severely disrupted supply chains in the global embedded die packaging market. China being the manufacturing hub for electronics is now scaling value-grab opportunities, since the pandemic has significantly subsided in the country.



Unemployment and salary holdbacks have created a limited demand for electronic devices. Since electronic devices do not fall under essential products and services industry, manufacturers are experiencing a demand shortage from customers. Hence, manufacturers in the embedded die packaging market are focusing on critical-mission projects for medical implants, military communication devices, and aircraft to build the global economy.



EMIBs Deploy Computing Supremacy by Reducing Costs and Eliminate Complexity of Interposers



Market leaders in the embedded die packaging market are leaning hard in advanced chip packaging technologies in order to gain computing edge. For instance, Intel— a U.S. multinational corporation and technology company, is relying on EMIB (embedded multi-interconnect bridge) to enable die-to-die connections using tiny silicon bridges embedded in package substrates. As such, EMIB is emerging as an alternative to interposers in favor of tiny silicon bridges on substrates. This is eliminating inherent layers of complexity and cutting down on costs to manufacture miniaturized smart devices.



Companies in the embedded die packaging market are increasing the availability of EMIBs loaded with micro-bumps that facilitate die-to-die connections. EMIBs have made it possible to achieve a significantly high bump density, which deploys computing supremacy. Moreover, small silicon bridges are more cost-efficient as compared to interposers.



Embedded Die Packaging Witnesses Stiff Competition from Fan-out and Lead-frame Packages



The embedded die packaging market is projected to advance at a striking CAGR of ~17% during the forecast period. However, the cost of embedded die is high and the market is evolving at a relatively slow pace. Hence, companies in the embedded die packaging market are increasing their innovations in the packaging landscape to compete with fan-out and lead-frame packages.



The integrated circuit (IC) technology is shifting away from monolithic chips and toward the use of chiplets tied together in advanced packaging technology. As such, EMIB and silicon interposers are growing popular in 2.5/3D packaging technologies. EMIB is being highly publicized for providing high bandwidth link between multiple die of different nodes and circuit types.



Supply Chain Management Crucial for Growth in SiP Business



The transition from single embedded die into multiple-embedded dies is a recurring trend for the system-in-package (SiP) industry. Companies in the embedded die packaging market are scaling future growth opportunities, since the complexity and size of IC substrates and boards are anticipated to increase in the upcoming years. This is emerging as a challenge for semicon companies but with increased R&D efforts, manufacturers can adapt to future developments in products.



The growth of telecom and automotive sectors is expected to create value-grab opportunities for companies in the embedded die packaging market. Manufacturers are focused on supply chain management to excel in the SiP business. Thus, manufacturers are bearing in mind key factors such as technological innovations, cost, and material requirements.



Embedded Die Packaging Market: Overview



According to the latest research report of Transparency Market Research on the global embedded die packaging market for the historical period 2018–2019 and the forecast period 2020–2030, demand for IC package substrate platforms is on the rise around the globe due to its important characteristics of preventing the encapsulated semiconductor material from physical damage and corrosion, owing to which, they are used in various applications such as smartphones & tablets, medical implants and wearable devices, automotive modules, and communication & computing devices. This is expected to boost the global embedded die packaging market during the forecast period.



Moreover, demand for embedded die packaging is increasing in the aerospace & defense field around the globe, as it is increasingly being used in military communication applications, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global embedded die packaging market



In terms of revenue, the global embedded die packaging market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 142 Mn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~17% throughout the forecast period



Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics: A Key Driver of Embedded Die Packaging Market

The embedded die packaging market is expected to expand significantly due to the demand for consumer electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, televisions, monitors, displays, speakers, computers, refrigerators, and many other products that require semiconductor assembly



From electronic components and semiconductor designs, to consumer electronics, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sectors are moving up the value chain



Moreover, advancement in technology and higher competition in consumer electronics semiconductors, memory chips, and wafers used in consumer electronics and wireless handsets/mobile technologies are anticipated to be an important semiconductor revenue driver, owing to the development of low-power chips, which prolong battery life, especially of portable devices. Thus, technological advancement in consumer electronics industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the embedded die packaging market during the forecast period.

Rise in Adoption of Embedded Die Packaging in Consumer Electronics Applications: Latest Market Trend

Embedded die packaging has different applications and used in smartphone & tablets, medical implants and wearable devices, industrial sensing devices, industrial controlling devices, industrial metering devices, military communication & power devices, aircraft, security devices, automotive, communication & computing devices, and others (security cameras, access, control, etc.)



Embedded die technologies have been in existence for several years. Passive components, such as decoupling capacitors, are routinely embedded in laminate substrates. Embedded decoupling takes advantage of the capacitance between power and ground planes in a printed circuit board to suppress the switching noise of high speed digital packages.



Thus, rise in use of technologically advanced embedded die packaging in consumer electronics applications is expected to bolster the growth of the embedded die packaging market during the forecast period

High Cost Associated With Die Packaging: A Major Challenge of Embedded Die Packaging Market

Die packaging undergoes complex processes, and entails advanced equipment and high cost. The packaging of wafers is costly despite silicon being the second most abundant element on earth. Fabricating semiconductor wafers and chips, silicon has to be refined to purity, which is a complex process and ultimately increases the cost.



Extensive capital is needed to offer superior end packaging solutions, and in recent years, consumer electronics steel mills, space programs, and automobile manufacturing sectors have been characterized by rapid technological developments and shortening product cycles. These advancements come at a huge cost and require vast investments in developing R&D capabilities for semiconductor assembly and testing services.

Thus, high cost associated with die packaging is anticipated to hamper the growth of the embedded die packaging market in the upcoming years



