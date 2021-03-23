Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global embedded die packaging market. In terms of revenue, the global embedded die packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~17% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global embedded die packaging market.



The basic idea in the embedded package substrate is to implant components inside the substrate by means of a multi-step manufacturing process. A die, multiple dies, and MEMS or passives can be embedded in a side-by-side style in the core of an organic laminate substrate. For these substrates, components are connected via copper-plate generally. The embedded package resides on the board, which frees up space in a system.



The embedded die packaging technology is not new and used in niche applications due to various challenges; the technology is very promising. Using its exclusive embedded die technology, companies are introducing the world's smallest electronic components and modules. In addition, embedded die packaging provides many options, such as tiny packages, modules, and system-in-boards (SiBs), for various applications. Passive components, such as decoupling capacitors, are routinely embedded in laminate substrates. Embedded decoupling takes advantage of the capacitance between the power and ground planes in a printed circuit board to suppress the switching noise of high-speed digital packages.



The global embedded die packaging market has been broadly segmented into platform, application, and end-use industry. Based on platform, the market has been divided into IC package substrate, rigid PCB, and flexible PCB. In terms of application, the market has been segregated into smartphone & tablets, medical implants and wearable devices, industrial sensing devices, industrial controlling devices, industrial metering devices, military communication & power devices, aircrafts, security devices, automotive modules, communication & computing devices, and others (security cameras, access control, etc.).



In terms of end-use industry, the market has been classified into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial, and others. Among platforms, the IC packaged substrate segment holds significant market share and is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to significant use of IC packaged substrates in various applications such as smartphones & tablets and wearable devices, automotive modules, and communication & computing devices.



The electrification and automation of automobiles are leading to increasing need for semiconductor assemblies and testing, due to various simultaneous developments in the automotive market. Improvements in 3-D mapping applications, EV batteries, and augmented reality technologies, such as heads-up displays can also be seen with ongoing developments that are assembled with semiconductor chips and require packaged chips for implementation to ensure vehicle safety and best performance on roads.



Automotive vehicles consist of electrical and electronics systems, which include sensors, actuators, alternators, battery, oxygen sensors, generator, starter solenoid, starter drive, high power electrical systems, and other devices. Thus, rise in the demand for automated vehicles is expected to fuel the growth of the global embedded die packaging market during forecast period.