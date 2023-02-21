NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- The Latest research study released by AMA "Worldwide Embedded Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Wrisk Transfer (United Kingdom), Trov Insurance Solution (United States), Qover (United Kingdom), Players Health (United States), OptioPay (Germany), Kasko (United Kingdom), Hokodo Services (United Kingdom), GUARDHOG (United Kingdom), Extracover (United Kingdom), ELEMENT Insurance (Germany).



Brief Summary of Embedded Insurance:

Embedded insurance is the real-time combination and sale of insurance coverage or protective measures while a customer is purchasing products or services, bringing this same media attention directly to the customer at the time of purchase. Embedded insurance is about providing customers with affordable, relevant, and customized insurance when they need it the most.



On 4th January 2022, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced the acquisition of Risk Transfer Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Orlando, Florida. The transaction's terms were not disclosed.



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Opportunities for Direct-to-Consumer and FinTech Companies



Market Trends:

- Rapid Development of Automation and APIs in Banking



Market Drivers:

- Rise of Digital Platforms for Embedded Insurance



Market Challenges:

- Growing Threat of Cybersecurity



The Global Embedded Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance), Application (Consumer Products, Travel and Hospitality, Automotive, Healthcare, Real Estate, Transport and Logistics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Channels, Indirect Channels, Bank-Led Channels, Peer-to-peer, Others)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Embedded Insurance Market.



Regions Covered in the Global Embedded Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



On 17th May 2021, Wrisk, a UK insurtech leader, announced a £4.6M investment led by QBN Capital, with Guinness Asset Management and Cell Rising Capital also participating. Wrisk's Series a funding will support the company's mission to transform how insurance is sold globally and create a new standard that makes simplicity, transparency, and customer ownership the norm.



