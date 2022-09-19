Embedded Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Embedded Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Embedded Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Companies that are profiled in Global Embedded Insurance Market are Wrisk Transfer (United Kingdom), Trov Insurance Solution (United States), Qover (United Kingdom), Players Health (United States), OptioPay (Germany), Kasko (United Kingdom), Hokodo Services (United Kingdom), GUARDHOG (United Kingdom), Extracover (United Kingdom) and ELEMENT Insurance (Germany) etc..



Market Overview of Embedded Insurance

Embedded insurance is the real-time combination and sale of insurance coverage or protective measures while a customer is purchasing products or services, bringing this same media attention directly to the customer at the time of purchase. Embedded insurance is about providing customers with affordable, relevant, and customized insurance when they need it the most.



Segmentation

Embedded Insurance Comprehensive Study by Type (Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance), Application (Consumer Products, Travel and Hospitality, Automotive, Healthcare, Real Estate, Transport and Logistics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Channels, Indirect Channels, Bank-Led Channels, Peer-to-peer, Others)



Market Drivers

-Increasing Demand for Embedded Banking Due to Ease of Use for Customers

-Rise of Digital Platforms for Embedded Insurance



Market Trend

-Rising Prevalence of Banking-as-a-Service

-Rapid Development of Automation and APIs in Banking



Restraints

-Resistance of Banks to Adopt Embedded Banking could Hamper Market Growth



Opportunities

-Growing Demand for Embedded Banking Due to Regulatory Compliance Such as Payment Services and Rising Opportunities for Direct-to-Consumer and FinTech Companies



Geographically, the global version of report has following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America]

- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries and Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Country; Insurance carriers, Aggregators should focus in years to come to channelize their efforts and investments in Embedded Insurance to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires "heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, is always of great importance, reflecting the "push" nature of Embedded Insurance offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Embedded Insurance industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Embedded Insurance.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2026

