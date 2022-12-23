Embedded Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Embedded Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Embedded Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Wrisk Transfer (United Kingdom), Trov Insurance Solution (United States), Qover (United Kingdom), Players Health (United States), OptioPay (Germany), Kasko (United Kingdom), Hokodo Services (United Kingdom), GUARDHOG (United Kingdom), Extracover (United Kingdom), ELEMENT Insurance (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Embedded Insurance

Embedded insurance is the real-time combination and sale of insurance coverage or protective measures while a customer is purchasing products or services, bringing this same media attention directly to the customer at the time of purchase. Embedded insurance is about providing customers with affordable, relevant, and customized insurance when they need it the most.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Embedded Banking Due to Ease of Use for Customers

Rise of Digital Platforms for Embedded Insurance



Market Trends:

Rising Prevalence of Banking-as-a-Service

Rapid Development of Automation and APIs in Banking



Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Embedded Banking Due to Regulatory Compliance Such as Payment Services

Rising Opportunities for Direct-to-Consumer and FinTech Companies



Regulatory Insights:

Governments of various countries in Latin America have introduced improved regulations and frameworks. Brazilian government launched a regulatory sandbox for a selected group of insurance companies, supervised by the Brazil Insurance Superintendent (SUSEP). The regulatory sandbox is expected to spur insurance market innovation.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance), Application (Consumer Products, Travel and Hospitality, Automotive, Healthcare, Real Estate, Transport and Logistics, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Channels, Indirect Channels, Bank-Led Channels, Peer-to-peer, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



On 4th January 2022, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced the acquisition of Risk Transfer Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Orlando, Florida. The transaction's terms were not disclosed.



On 17th May 2021, Wrisk, a UK insurtech leader, announced a £4.6M investment led by QBN Capital, with Guinness Asset Management and Cell Rising Capital also participating. Wrisk's Series a funding will support the company's mission to transform how insurance is sold globally and create a new standard that makes simplicity, transparency, and customer ownership the norm.



