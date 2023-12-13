Embedded Payments Market Is Booming Worldwide : BlueSnap, Modulr Finance, Mashgin, Infinicept, Cover Genius

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Embedded Payments Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Embedded Payments market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Infinicept (United States), BlueSnap (Israel), Adyen (Netherlands), FIS, Inc (United States), Mashgin (United States), Modulr Finance (United Kingdom), PayNearMe (United States), Atos SE (France), Stitch (South Africa) and Cover Genius (Australia)



Scope of the Report of Embedded Payments

Embedded Payments is the transaction method in which consumers can make transactions in one touch of a button. Embedded Payments allow people to make payments without switching any apps. This payment method offers an excellent users experience with speedup checkout and payment settlement process. Nowadays this payment system is offered by many online ecommerce sites, food delivery apps and payroll automation software.



On 14 February 2022, Financial technology leader FIS announces it has enhanced its embedded payments strategy with the acquisition of Atlanta-based, Payrix . This acquisition aligns with FIS' strategy to expand its e-commerce offerings to companies of all sizes, and in any industry, by embedding payments capabilities within Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms. This acquisition will also enable FIS to unlock the value of its broad solution portfolio by delivering embedded finance capabilities in addition to its e-commerce offerings to small- and medium- sized businesses (SMBs).



On 9 August 2022, Infinicept, a provider of embedded payments software, announced the launch of Infiniport, a single, open payment operations capability enabling clients to interface with any processor or alternative payment rail they choose. With Infiniport, payment facilitators, payments companies, and software platforms with embedded payments can now "bring their own processor" (BYOP) to their payments and business initiatives. and On 30 March 2022, Adyen has announced its expansion beyond payments to build embedded financial products. These products will enable platforms and marketplaces to create tailored financial experiences for their users. The suite of products will allow platforms to unlock new revenue streams and increase user loyalty.



The Global Embedded Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Credit Card Based, Debit Card Based, UPI (United Payment Interface), Other), Application (Mobile Apps, Bank Website), End User (Individuals, Enterprises)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Fintech Infrastructure, Continuous Growth in Information Technology and Rapid Growth of Ecommerce Platform



Market Drivers:

- Surge in Demand in Time Efficient Payment Transactions, Demand in Secure and Easy Payment Transactions and Rising Growth in Ecommerce Shopping



Market Trend:

- Innovation of Fifth Generation (5G) Technology and Innovations of New Software Applications



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Embedded Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Embedded Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Embedded Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Embedded Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Embedded Payments Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Embedded Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



