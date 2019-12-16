Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- In this internet age, identity theft, intellectual property protection, and financial account and payment protection are key concerns to both consumers and designers. To keep everything safe, many systems employ security measures such as data encryption and physical shielding to prevent hackers and other malicious activities from accessing data, financial information, or even intellectual property. Even the simple car door entry key/ignition key has become more secure with embedded processors running challenge and response authentication to prevent vehicle theft. Furthermore, the movement to "smarten" the energy grid will also escalate the demand for secure communications to prevent hackers or terrorists from wreaking havoc on the power grid. This report studies the Embedded Security Product market, including Secure Element and Embedded SIM, Hardware Security Module, Trusted Platform Module, and Hardware Tokens.



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This report studies the global Embedded Security Product Improvers market, analyzes and researches the Embedded Security Product Improvers development status and forecast in



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

NXP Semiconductors , Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Gemalto, IDEMIA, Thales e-Security, Inc., Beijing HuaDa ZhiBao Electronic System, Renesas, Micro Focus Atalla, Microchip, Samsung, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Inside Secure, IBM, Utimaco, Swift



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Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mobile Security

Automotive

Banking, Transport, Pay-TV & ID

Wearables

Security in IoT Connectivity

Others



Market Segment by Type, covers

Secure Element and Embedded SIM

Hardware Security Module

Trusted Platform Module

Hardware Tokens



Table of Contents



1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Embedded Security Product Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Embedded Security Product Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Embedded Security Product by Countries

6 Europe Embedded Security Product by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Embedded Security Product by Countries

8 South America Embedded Security Product by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Embedded Security Product by Countries

10 Global Embedded Security Product Market Segment by Type

11 Global Embedded Security Product Market Segment by Application

12 Embedded Security Product Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix



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