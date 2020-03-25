Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global embedded SIM technology market will derive growth from the increasing number of smartphones across the world. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Embedded SIM (eSIM) Technology Market Size, Share and Global By Product (Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, and Other), By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Residential, Commercial/Industrial and Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026," the market will expand considerably in the coming years due to incorporation of IoT in E-sim technologies.



To Gain More Insights into the Embedded SIM (eSIM) Technology Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Research Report - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/embedded-sim-esim-technology-market-100372



The paradigm shift from traditional removable sims to embedded sims (E-sim) has led to several innovations in the market. The demand for embedded sim has risen in recent years due to the exceptional benefits possessed by E-sim and its advantages over conventional sim cards. Furthermore, the incorporation of technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) has added to the increasing demand for E-sim across the world. Resulting from the huge demand, consumers are putting in increased investment towards the development of dynamic integrated embedded sim with the aim of establishing a stronghold in the market. The growing production of e-sim compatible smartphones in addition to the increasing number of smartphone users has contributed to the growth of the global e-sim technology market.



List of the leading companies that are operating in the global market:



Gemalto N.V.

Infineon Technologies A.G.

Deutsche Telekom

STMicroelectronics

NXP (next experience) Semiconductors

Giesecke + Devrient

NTT DoCoMo INC. (Japan)

Sierra Wireless INC.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited



Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Embedded SIM (eSIM) Technology Market Overview - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/embedded-sim-esim-technology-market-100372



"Gemalto's Merger with AT&T Will Enable Market Growth"



The report stresses on factors that have contributed to the growth of the global market. The global embedded sim market value will increase favored by the increasing mergers and acquisitions. Encouraged by the increasing demand for e-sim, companies are putting in increased efforts in the development of low-cost e-sims to enable wide end-user coverage. Furthermore, to ensure wider end-user coverage, companies are adopting mergers and to implement collaborative technologies.



In 2017, Gemalto announced that it has partnered with AT&T Network to provide enhanced IoT integrated embedded sim to prevailing users as well as extend its user coverage across several regions. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that this merger will have a direct impact on the e-sim technology market companies. The aforementioned factors will favor the growth of the global e-sim technology market in the forthcoming years.



"Europe Likely to Hold Largest Market Share"



The report provides segmentation of the global e-sim technology market based on regional demographics. Among all regions, Fortune Business Insights predicts that Europe is likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Countries such as the UK, France, and Germany are among a few of the leading regions that have generated a substantial e-sim market revenue. Fortune Business Insights states that North America will emerge as the second most dominant region in the market, owing to growth contributions from the United States. Having said that, the Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a higher rate among all regions, during the forecast period.



Ask for customization for detailed information about Embedded SIM (eSIM) Technology Market Segments - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/embedded-sim-esim-technology-market-100372



Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the leading embedded sim technology market companies. The report provides detailed information about these companies, along with a few of the exceptional business strategies adopted by thee companies. Furthermore, the report gauges the impact of these strategies on the global e-sim technology market.



Major Table of Contents for Embedded SIM (eSIM) Technology Market:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Embedded SIM (eSIM) Technology Market Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

Global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Technology Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020

Company Profiles

Conclusion



Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Embedded SIM (eSIM) Technology Market Growth Forecast - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100372