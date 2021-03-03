The growing adoption of IoT connected devices and rising government initiatives to promote electric vehicles is driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Embedded SIM Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Embedded SIM business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The embedded sim (eSIM) market is forecasted to grow exponentially over the forecast timeframe owing to the growing adoption of IoT connected devices in manufacturing. The rising implementation of smart solutions across the globe is expected to further propel the market growth. Furthermore, the growing government initiatives to implement electric vehicle is expected to augment the market growth as eSIM has several advanced functionalities in electric vehicles.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
KORE Wireless Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH, Arm Limited, Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Embedded SIM (eSIM) Market on the basis of solution, application, end-use, and region:
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Hardware
Connectivity Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Smartphones
Laptops
Wearables
Connected Cars
Machine to Machine
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Energy & Utilities
Automotive
Retail
Manufacturing
Transportation & Logistics
Consumer Electronics
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Embedded SIM Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Embedded SIM market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Solutions
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Solutions
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Solutions
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Embedded SIM (eSIM) Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Embedded SIM (eSIM) Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The increasing number of IoT connected devices
4.2.2.2. The rising government initiatives for the promotion of electric vehicles
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of Standardization
4.2.3.2. High cost compared to conventional SIM
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Embedded SIM (eSIM) By Solution Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Hardware
5.1.2. Connectivity Services
Chapter 6. Embedded SIM (eSIM) By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Smartphones
6.1.2. Laptops
6.1.3. Wearables
6.1.4. Connected Cars
6.1.5. Machine to Machine
6.1.6. Others
CONTINUED..!!
