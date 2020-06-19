Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- Endowed with a profound application landscape spanning the automotive, healthcare and IoT sectors, the embedded software market has witnessed tremendous growth over the recent years. In the proliferating automobile sector in particular, the technology is used to drive complex embedded systems that perform vehicular applications like adaptive cruise control, anti-lock brake controls, GPS navigation, drive by wire, airbag control, suspension adjustment, wiper controls, tire pressure monitoring and more.



An increase in the demand for smart & connected IoT devices in the healthcare industry will have a positive impact on the embedded software market. The medical industry has, of late, emerged as the fastest growing adopter of IoT-enabled embedded OS devices. Using real-time monitoring, these devices could help save lives in times of medical emergency like heart failure, high diabetes, asthma attacks, etc.



Moreover, these devices can also collect and transfer health parameters like blood pressure, oxygen, blood sugar levels, weight and ECGs to the cloud and later share them with authorized personnel like doctors and insurance firms to take necessary steps. The development of advanced IoT-based medical devices like wearable fitness trackers would also help supplement growth of embedded software market from the medical industry.



Moreover, by leveraging embedded Android, manufacturers can develop highly connected, modern medical applications with greater ease. For instance, in 2019, a study in JMIR Medical Informatics stated that a new Android & Windows-based application was developed recently that could allow physicians to predict short-term risks associated with adverse outcomes and suggest necessary treatment options for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Such trends of advancements are anticipated to further supplement embedded software market growth over 2019-2025.



On account of the massive proliferation in connected IoT-devices, the ARM Mbed RTOS segment is expected to witness high growth scope in the embedded software market over the coming years. For the uninitiated, ARM Mbed OS is an open-source embedded OS specifically designed for running IoT applications. The operating system helps in reducing complexity and security issues linked with development, deployment and management of IoT devices.



With the presence of renowned software giants including Microsoft, Intel and IBM, the North America embedded software market will garner commendable gains over the years to come. The surge in demand for connected IoT devices like Amazon Alexa, Google Home or smartwatches like the Apple Watch, have helped the embedded software market depict considerable growth in the U.S.



The introduction of advanced network technologies will also help the market expand across the region. For instance, in 2019, U.S. telecom giant Verizon launched its Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Network, specially developed for IoT applications, and announced that it would be available across the U.S., covering more than 92% of the country's population. On account of the presence of strong industry contenders in the region, in tandem with the rise in demand for connected devices, North America held close to 50% of embedded software market share in 2018.



The streamlined approach of software companies to modernize and develop a new range of products to collect considerable revenue is slated to enhance the product demand. In addition, the increasing importance for autonomous vehicles and the integration of next-generation infotainment systems in the automobiles will have a positive impact on the embedded software industry growth. It would be prudent to mention that surging digitalization across industrial sectors to improve the productivity and cost-effectiveness of facility centers will stimulate the market. For the record, the embedded software market will register a valuation of USD 20 billion by 2025.



