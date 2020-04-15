Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- Endowed with a profound application landscape spanning the automotive, healthcare and IoT sectors, the embedded software market has witnessed tremendous growth over the recent years. In the proliferating automobile sector in particular, the technology is used to drive complex embedded systems that perform vehicular applications like adaptive cruise control, anti-lock brake controls, GPS navigation, drive by wire, airbag control, suspension adjustment, wiper controls, tire pressure monitoring and more.



Surging adoption rate of Real-time Operating System (RTOS) software is triggering market. RTOS has gained remarkable visibility in recent years on account of its mission-critical and safety applications across diverse industries. RTOS embedded software market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 11% over 2019-2025. These systems enable error-free process performance in real-time, support multi-tasking and inter-task communication, and consume low power, which helps to significantly increase processing speed. The ARM Mbed RTOS, which is specific for IoT applications, has captured significant consumer interest lately and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the analysis period. The exponentially increasing adoption of IoT devices is overt to considerably fuel embedded software industry trends.



An increase in the demand for smart & connected IoT devices in the healthcare industry will have a positive impact on the embedded software market. The medical industry has, of late, emerged as the fastest growing adopter of IoT-enabled embedded OS devices. Using real-time monitoring, these devices could help save lives in times of medical emergency like heart failure, high diabetes, asthma attacks, etc.



Moreover, these devices can also collect and transfer health parameters like blood pressure, oxygen, blood sugar levels, weight and ECGs to the cloud and later share them with authorized personnel like doctors and insurance firms to take necessary steps. The development of advanced IoT-based medical devices like wearable fitness trackers would also help supplement growth of embedded software market from the medical industry.



Asia Pacific embedded software market is slated to record a double-digit CAGR of 10% over 2019-2025. The regional growth is spurred by heightened adoption of RTOS software across different verticals. The manufacturing industry, in particular, has demonstrated unprecedented growth in terms of technology adoption and has been pioneering the use of these software. Moreover, the booming regional automotive industry is supporting the case for the market growth.



North America, which held approximately 50% of the global share in 2018 will also exhibit considerable embedded software demand in the ensuing years. Fast paced technological developments and presence of renowned technology players are factors supporting the regional growth. U.S. is cited as the major revenue pocket for embedded software market.



Embedded software-equipped products are thus witnessing growing adoption on account of their cost-saving property and efficient power consumption offering. With real-time systems, businesses can develop high-performance & low maintenance systems at profitable prices. The technology also helps reduce the overall development time & risks associated with product failure by accurately monitoring products on a real-time basis. As per estimates, embedded software market is anticipated to exceed USD 20 billion by 2025.



