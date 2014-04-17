Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Embedded System Hardware, Software, Tools, and OS: Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2014-2019 market report to its offering

Embedded systems are specialized computer systems that are part of a larger system or machine. Virtually all modern consumer electronics and appliances utilized embedded computing including as watches, MP3 players, cell phones, microwaves, dishwasher, security systems, video entertainment systems (DVD player, console, set-top box), and more. Some embedded systems include an operating system, but many are so specialized that the entire logic can be implemented as a single program.



Embedded systems are critical in many industries and are found in large stationary installations (traffic lights, factory controllers, MRI machine, automobiles, etc.) as well as many modern consumer electronics and appliances such as watches, cell phones, microwaves, security systems, video entertainment systems (DVD player, console, set-top box), and more. Some embedded systems include an operating system, but many are so specialized that the entire logic can be implemented as a single program.



This report evaluates the embedded systems market including market drivers, opportunities, and forecast 2014 - 2019. Analysis and forecasts cover the overall market, COTS market and specific component and software segments including AMC/PMC, ATCA, Motherboard, PCI, SBC, Software, software tools, and OS including RTOS.



Target Audience:



Wireless device manufacturers



Wearable technology suppliers



Digital signal processor providers



Telephony infrastructure providers



Computer and semiconductor companies



Embedded hardware, software and OS providers



Mobile/wireless network operators and service providers



Next generation application developers and content providers



Consumer electronics merchandisers and application providers



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152883/embedded-system-hardware-software-tools-and-os-global-market-analysis-and-forecast-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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