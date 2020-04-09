Embedded Systems Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, NXP(Freescale), Texas Instruments, Inc.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- An embedded system is a combination of software and hardware which together facilitate the accurate functioning of a target device. The significant characteristics of an embedded system are speed, power, size, accuracy, reliability and adaptability. Embedded systems can be defined as application-specific, special purpose systems and they are designed typically for meeting real time constraints. These systems are used across a diverse range of application areas which include automotive, telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, and military & aerospace among others. The global embedded system has been segmented on the basis of hardware and software, including processor IP, microcontrollers and microprocessors, digital signal processors, application-specific integrated circuit, field processing gate arrays, embedded boards, operating systems, software development and testing tools, middleware, open-source software and tools.



Embedded hardware covered over 93% of the market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. Product includes microcontrollers, Digital Signal Processors (DSP), microprocessors and others. Embedded software includes middleware tool and operating system (OS). Embedded systems have real-time restraints since they are used for a variety of safety vital purposes. This has led to the requirement for proficient software modified for the target purpose. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2016 to 2021.



The global Embedded Systems Market was 68900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 105700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Renesas Electronics

- STMicroelectronics

- NXP(Freescale)

- Texas Instruments, Inc.

- Xilinx

- Altera

- Infineon Technologies

- Microchip

- Intel Corporation

- Fujitsu Limited

- Atmel

- ARM Limited



Segment by Type:

- Embedded Hardware

- Embedded Software



Segment by Application:

- Automotive

- Telecommunication

- Healthcare

- Industrial

- Consumer Electronics

- Military & Aerospace

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



