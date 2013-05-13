Ember Networks Turns 2; Launches Affiliate Program to Celebrate

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Ember Networks, New Orleans based digital marketing agency, celebrates its second birthday today. Ember is a leading provider of website design, SEO, and Social Media marketing.



As part of the birthday celebration, Ember Networks announced the launch of the Ember Networks Affiliate Program. The program provides payable commissions to Affiliates, when the Affiliate refers a company or brand who commit to one of Ember Networks industry leading digital marketing programs.



“The affiliate program is a win-win for us and our partners,“ said Matthew Berman, Ember Network’s CEO and Founder. “Not only are we providing businesses with digital marketing campaigns and strategies to improve their business, but we are also giving our referral network a means of making a legitimate amount of money.”



The highly anticipated Affiliate Program has spent the last eight months in a private, invite-only beta, where Ember Networks and the Affiliate marketers both called the program a great success.



After two years in business, Ember Networks has quickly gained acclaim for helping businesses, both large and small, do business online. Ember’s innovative digital marketing efforts provide measurable results and remain rooted with experience in traditional marketing theory.



About Ember Networks

Ember Networks is a digital marketing agency headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. The agency offers a wide range of digital advertising services to clients including web development, social media marketing, search engine optimization, branding, mobile marketing, and mobile application development. Since the firms’ inception in 2011, Ember Networks has helped 50 business in niches ranging from healthcare, alcohol, real estate, political, and digital industries among others. For further information, please visit http://www.getwithember.com.



