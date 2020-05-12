Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Embolic protection devices market will exceed USD 2 billion by 2025; as per a new research report.



Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures will upsurge embolic protection devices market growth. Various medical services provide minimally invasive procedures with safe patient management and minimal incision that further propels business growth. Moreover, technological advancements render positive impact on embolic protection devices industry thus will foster business growth. Growing number of procedures of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is another vital factor driving embolic protection devices market growth. According to Cardiac Interventions Today data published in May/June 2017, in the U.S. an estimated 35,000 patients underwent TAVR in 2016. Thus, rising preferences for minimally invasive procedures such as TAVR will boost industry growth.



Favorable reimbursement scenario in the developed economies will further enhance embolic protection devices industry growth. Additionally, favorable medical reimbursement scenario for neurovascular disease, peripheral disease and cardiovascular disease in developed countries will propel huge demand over forthcoming years. Moreover, R&D investments in embolic protection devices market will significantly upsurge revenue size during the forecast timeline. However, stringent regulatory framework and availability of alternatives may hamper the business growth.



Request sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2417



Distal occlusion systems segment is estimated to show over 10% CAGR by 2025. These systems avert embolization via balloon occlusion of internal carotid artery distal to the lesion. Distal occlusion systems offer advantages such as low crossing profile and minimal landing zone for occlusion balloon that enhances the segmental growth.



Peripheral diseases segment was valued around 320 million in 2018 and will witness momentous growth over the analysis timeframe. Rising awareness regarding the treatment of peripheral diseases employing minimally invasive procedures will accelerate the demand for these devices.



Polyurethane segment will witness more than 10.5% CAGR over forthcoming years. Embolic protection devices that use polyurethane mesh allows larger particle to pass through it, up to 15 mm long thus, increases its preference as compared to nitinol. Additionally, major benefits associated with polyurethane is bigger proximal opening and assists in capturing maximum embolic particles. Above-mentioned benefits encourage customer buying behavior.



Ambulatory surgical centers accounted for around 31.5% revenue share in 2018 and will grow lucratively by 2025. Rising number of surgical procedures in ambulatory surgical centers will propel segment growth. Furthermore, decreased length of stay, and favorable reimbursement scenario will impact positively on business growth.



Make Inquiry about this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/2417



Asia Pacific embolic protection devices market was valued around USD 180 million in 2018 and is estimated to increase extensively over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of neurovascular diseases and cardiovascular diseases in this region will augment the demand for embolic protection devices. Government initiatives and support regarding minimally invasive procedures in economies such as India and China will further accelerate Asia Pacific embolic protection devices regional growth.



Prominent industry players operating in embolic protection devices market include Allium Medica, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Contego Medical, Cardinal Health, Edwards Lifesciences, Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, Medtronic, Gore Medical, Keystone Heart, Transverse Medical and Metactive Medical. Major business players aim towards maintaining their financial stability along with novel product launch and approvals. For instance, in April 2017, Contego Medical received CE mark for its peripheral balloon angioplasty system Vanguard IEP with integrated embolic protection. The system safeguards lower limbs during angioplasty without the necessity for additional exchanges or devices.